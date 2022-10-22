Woman in critical condition, multiple dogs rescued in north Phoenix house fire

The fire started at a house in the area of 39th Avenue and Bell Road shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized and multiple dogs were rescued during a house fire in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the house in the area of 39th Avenue and Bell Road around 12:50 p.m.

Fire crews rescued and treated the woman and transported her to the hospital in critical condition, Phoenix fire said.

While on the scene, firefighters found 20 dogs in metal cages inside. Crews worked to rescue as many as possible, seven of which are being provided treatment.

Phoenix fire said they have reached out to the Humane Society and other animal groups for assistance.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

