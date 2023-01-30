French bulldogs stolen during home burglary in the Valley

The pet owner watched the burglary happen through a security camera positioned inside her Valley home.

PHOENIX — A Valley woman is pleading for the public's help to get her two French bulldogs back after they were stolen during a home burglary in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood.

Sabrina, the pet owner, told 12News she's not happy about the situation at all. She posted on social media to alert the public about the theft, even sharing that she never really had any concerns before about the theft of her fur babies, Diamond and Dior.

Now though, she not only wants her dogs back and for justice to be served to the suspects involved.

"The community has really stepped up with a lot of phone calls and text messages about people possibly seeing the dogs walked in the area," Sabrina said.

Diamond and Dior, a mother-daughter French bulldog duo, were stolen out of Sabrina's home on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the middle of the day.

"I got a notification that there was motion in the house and originally I was thinking one of the dogs got out of the gate," the pet owner said. "Diamond likes to get on the couch so I thought maybe that's what it was but something told me to just check the alert anyway. As soon as I looked, I saw the gentleman come through the back patio door and grab the first dog and I instantly went into panic mode."

In the surveillance footage from the interior of Sabrina's house, you can see a man in a red hoodie handing one dog to someone outside the busted back patio door, then the other. Sabrina immediately called Phoenix police and rushed home, hoping to stop the suspect from stealing her puppies.

"He took the last dog out the door at 2:03 p.m. and I got here at 2:10 p.m. and that's when I noticed the door was shattered, the table was broken and my dogs were gone," Sabrina said.

Both pets are registered with the American Kennel Club and Diamond is microchipped, which gives Sabrina some hope for their safe return.

She's owned Frenchies for most of her life. The dogs are loving, sweet and no doubt terrified.

"They're actually emotional support animals and it's not only affected me but it's affected my son, so I definitely want to get them back. I feel like the community should be aware and looking out for this person, so the same thing doesn't happen to them," she said.

If you have any information or have seen the dogs, you're asked to call Phoenix Police. The dogs can be returned to a PetSmart or Banfield Pet Hospital with no questions asked.

