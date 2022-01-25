Phoenix police looking for burglars who cut holes in walls to steal drugs from pharmacy

Police said the burglars stole thousands of pills with an estimated street value of $30,000.

PHOENIX — Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information on two thieves who recently burglarized a couple of family-owned pharmacies in North Phoenix.

According to Silent Witness, the suspects entered the pharmacies late at night by cutting holes through the walls of a neighboring business. The masked burglars managed to steal large quantities of oxycodone, a potent narcotic that can be highly addictive.

Phoenix police said the suspects stole thousands of pills with an estimated street value of $30,000.

The first burglary took place near Peoria and 33rd avenues. The second occurred near Bell Road and 39th Avenue in late 2021.

Anyone who has information on the crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.