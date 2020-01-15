PHOENIX — The Schweikardt family has been scouring the terrain of South Mountain since Sunday afternoon, where their macaw was last seen.

Flower, a four-year-old Macaw, was free-flying with a group of birds owned by Deborah Schweikardt. Flower is a trained bird that normally returns on flights.

That day, whether she was tired or feeling adventurous, Flower veered off from the flock and rounded a ridge near Dobbins Lookout and hasn’t been seen since.

“She’s very tame,” Schweikardt said. “She hangs out at my shop where we do exotic birds and she is handled a million times a day. It would be nothing if she had flown off that mountain to a car, that she would have easily been picked up.”

Deborah Schweikardt

Schweikardt always believes the best in people and says that if someone did pick Flower up on South Mountain Sunday afternoon, it would probably be because the blue and gold Parrott stood out. She believes someone, thinking she was a lost bird, may have picked her up to take her to a Veterinarian or a Bird Rescue.

So far, none have reported a Macaw.

What makes Flower so unique is she tours nationally, teaching children and adults alike.

“She is an educational bird that we use for schools and museums to talk about how birds are used in our everyday lives and talk about conservation and exotics (birds) in general.”

But for the Schweikardt family, she is more than all that: She’s family.

“So, somebody would have to had seen her. Somebody would have to had picked her up.”

4-year-old Macaw named Flower, went missing Jan. 12, 2020 when she was last seen in the South Mountain area.

Deborah Schweikardt

The Schweikardt family is offering a reward if anyone can provide information. For tips, please call or text 480-217-0700.

