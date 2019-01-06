A North Valley family has been reunited with their pet tortoise after he went missing near Dove Valley Road and North Valley Parkway.

Stephanie Schlachter said Sully, their Sulcata tortoise, got out of their yard between Tuesday and Friday while their backyard was being remodeled.

The 25- to 30-year-old tortoise was found in a little "cave" in the side of a nearby wash.

Schlachter said Sully has been part of their family for over 10 years and was missed dearly while he was gone.

Sully enjoys some lettuce in his backyard after he was found.

Stephanie Schlachter

RELATED: Lost a pet? Here's what you should do