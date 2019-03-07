Editor's note: The above video is about how to stay safe when using fireworks.

The Valley has plenty to offer on the Fourth of July. From outdoor games to live concerts—and, of course, fireworks shows—there are plenty of events to check out in and around the Phoenix area.

Fabulous Phoenix 4th – Phoenix

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

One of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest takes place at Steele Indian School Park as part of a free family-friendly event. There will be festival-style food available for purchase. However, be aware there is no alcohol at this event. This year, there will be two stages with musical acts and other entertainers, interactive exhibits and a classic car show. For the kids, there will be rides and inflatables and a water spray zone. The fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can celebrate freedom for free at the Peoria Sports Complex on Independence Day. There will be live music by a Beach Boys tribute band, a cornhole tournament, eating contests and some water zones. You’ll also be able to buy food and beer at the event. Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

4th of July Celebration – Tolleson

4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This event at Veterans Park is free and features giant waterslides, music, eating contests and food and craft vendors. The fireworks show will happen at dusk. There will also be free shuttles available.

Red, White and Boom - Fort McDowell

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can celebrate Independence Day at a free outdoor concert that ends with a fireworks display at the Fort McDowell Casino. An Eagles tribute band will be playing from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Free Fourth of July T-shirts will be available at the Fortune Club while supplies last. After the fireworks, the Thaddeus Rose will play in the Lucky 7 Saloon from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Arizona Celebration of Freedom – Mesa

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This celebration at the Mesa Convention Center really goes all out. There’s a stunt show featuring professional BMX stunt riders on customized ramps, a trackless train offering free rides to children and adults, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a replica of the U.S.S. Arizona. This year, there will also be three 20-minute laser light shows set to patriotic music at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Of course, there’s also live music, food trucks and fireworks. And, like the U.S.A., this event is free.

Calming the Canines – Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control will be holding its third Calming the Canines event starting at 8 p.m. If you want to participate, you do not have to register anywhere, just show up at either the county shelter in Phoenix or the one in Mesa by the start time. Once you’ve gotten your safety briefing, you can sit with the animals and distract them from the noise outside with music or reading.

July 4 Fireworks Spectacular – Chandler

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

If you’re headed to the festivities at Tumbleweed Park, bring a chair or blanket and some cash if you want to buy food. The event is free, but parking at or near the park is $5. Do not bring alcohol or grilling supplies. Families can enjoy interactive activities like a photo booth or coloring station at the Arizona State Fair Booth. You can also bring your own fun—kites, bikes, Frisbees, balls and more. The fireworks display starts at 9 p.m.

July 4 Tempe Town Lake Festival – Tempe

5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

There will be plenty to do at Tempe Beach Park on the Fourth of July. The festivities include face painters, relay races, live entertainment and a free inflatable village. The main event, the fireworks spectacular, launches from the Mill Avenue Bridge at 9:20 p.m. General admission is $10 at the gate, $7 in advance at City of Tempe outlets, $8 at Fry’s Food Stores and $8 online. Entry is free for anyone with an active military ID. There is a clear bag policy in place for the event.

Westgate Firework Fest – Glendale

5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

You’ll want to bring your blankets or lawn chairs to this event at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District. Families can cool off on the splash pad, enjoy live music from two different stages or grab food from more than 20 restaurants as they wait for the fireworks show to start at 9 p.m. Parking at the lots surrounding entertainment district is free.

Scottsdale 4th – Scottsdale

4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

If you’re planning on going to the Fourth of July celebration at WestWorld, get your tickets online, as prices will increase the day of the event. Online, general tickets are $15 each and get you access to the fireworks show, a Fortnite 4th Experience, a dog stunt show, pony rides, a petting zoo, a bull riding show and more. You can also get a $15 activity wristband for more rides and attractions for children 6 and up. If you spend $35 per person for the backyard barbecue, you also get access to an area with unlimited food and drinks, backyard games and reserved seating for firework viewing. Parking is an additional $5 (cash only). If you only want to watch the fireworks show, gates will open at 7 p.m. for the Polo Field viewing area. It costs $20 per car.

Fourth at the Fountain – Fountain Hills

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission to this Fourth of July event is free. The celebration at Fountain Park includes music, bounce houses and a rock-climbing wall. Make sure to bring your chairs and blankets to set up before the fireworks show at 9 p.m. You can bring your own food, but there will also be food vendors at the event. Leave glass containers, alcohol, personal fireworks, sparklers and pets at home.

Bag It For Bucks - Salt River Tubing

Another way to express your American pride is to keep the Salt River clean and beautiful. Tubers will get free patriotic leis and litter bags to collect picnic trash along their tubing adventure. They can trade in full litter bags at the end of the ride for a $7 tube rental discount coupon. Tube rental is $17. The latest tube rental is 2 p.m., and the last shuttle bus pickup is 6:30 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration – Buckeye

6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pack up your blankets and chairs and join the party at Youngker High School. There will be live entertainment, food, drinks and family-friendly activities. The fireworks start at 9 p.m.

4th of July Fireworks Celebration – Apache Junction

6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

The celebration kicks off with games, races and other activities at 10 a.m. at the Superstition Shadows Aquatics Center. Spectators who want to swim will need to pay $1.50 per child and $2.50 per adult. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be free watermelon, game booths, bounce houses, water slides, games and more at the Apache Junction High School Track and Field. The fireworks start at 8:30 p.m. Bags and coolers brought into the facility will be checked for consumer fireworks, alcohol, tobacco, glass containers and weapons. Pets are also not allowed at the event or in the nearby parking and viewing areas.

36th Annual 4th of July Celebration – Surprise

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can enjoy live music, yard games, contests and more at Mark Coronado Park on July 4 in Surprise. Event admission is free, but you’ll probably still want to bring money for the food trucks. The fireworks display starts at 8:40 p.m.

Casa Grande Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks – Casa Grande

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There will be food, relay races, bounce houses and games at the Paul Mason Sports Complex for July 4. And the best part is, it’s a free event. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Great American 4th – Maricopa

1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The fun at Copper Sky Regional Park starts at 1 p.m. with a tailgate. To get a tailgate ticket, call 520-316-4600 or contact becky.spires@maricopa-az.gov. Starting at 5 p.m., there will be inflatables and water slides along with other family activities and games. At 7:45 p.m., there will be a freestyle motocross show with Maricopa’s own Vince Morgan of Brigade FMX. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Fifth of July – Chase Field

If the Fourth of July celebrations weren’t enough, you can celebrate Fifth of July with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. There will be a fireworks spectacular after their game against the Rockies, which starts after 6 p.m.