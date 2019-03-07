Fireworks may be a Fourth of July staple, but not everyone enjoys them. The loud noises can be pretty scary for our pets.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is once again looking for volunteers to help shelter pets who don't have owners to keep them calm during the fireworks.

After a successful previous Fourth of July and New Year's Eve, the county shelters will hold a third "Calming the Canines" event on Thursday.

Volunteers do not need to register anywhere beforehand. Just make sure to show up at the county's west shelter in Phoenix or east shelter in Mesa before 8 p.m. for the safety briefing. Children over the age of 12 are welcome as long as they have an adult with them.

You can read to the dogs, give them treats, play music, sing softly or even sit silently to help distract them from the noise of the festivities outside. Feel free to bring a blanket or a chair and whatever you need to keep the dogs' minds off the fireworks.

MCACC spokesperson Jose Santiago said the shelters have averaged a few hundred people for the two previous Calming the Canines events. Last year, about 200 people showed up on the Fourth of July to keep the dogs company.

