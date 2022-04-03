Rare 'Star Wars' artifacts on display in Scottsdale

Pieces of memorabilia from the beloved sci-fi saga can now be seen at The Science of Ripley's Believe or Not in Scottsdale until the end of March.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Did Han Solo shoot first?

No one may ever know for sure, but locals can now look at one of Han's blaster guns and maybe make a definitive ruling for themselves.

The gun and other pieces of memorabilia from the "Star Wars" films are currently on display in Scottsdale at The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not.

Fans of George Lucas' epic sci-fi saga can see a new exhibit that includes an original lightsaber used by Mark Hamill in "The Empire Strikes Back," pieces of C-3PO's costume, and other artifacts from the original trilogy.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed this weekend, March 4-6, as a Stormtrooper, Wookiee, or any other character from the franchise for a chance to win free tickets to other Arizona Boardwalk attractions.

The rare pieces of movie history will be on display until March 27.

Information on tickets and hours of operation can be found here.

