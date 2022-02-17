Arizona Heritage Center opening new exhibit honoring local broadcast history

The new exhibit titled "On Air: Broadcasting the News in Arizona" opens February 25 in Tempe.

The Arizona Heritage Center is introducing a new exhibit to celebrate broadcast news in Arizona.

According to a press release, the exhibit is titled "On Air: Broadcasting the News in Arizona" and is set to open on Feb. 25 at the Tempe museum.

The exhibit "not only tells the story of Arizona’s growth, but also how the state provided the backdrop for some of the nation’s leading stories and trusted faces and voices in broadcasting the news locally and eventually nationally," the press release reads.

Items showcased in the exhibit include a KOOL-TV camera used in the 1950s, a 1935 Westinghouse Radio, and a Philco Predicta Television first introduced in 1958.

In addition to equipment, memorabilia and clothing items from Mary Jo West, the first woman to anchor primetime news in Arizona, and Robert Perry, one of Arizona's first Black broadcast journalists.

According to the press release, many items were "donated to the Arizona Historical Society by the House of Broadcasting, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of radio and television in Arizona."

The House of Broadcasting had the largest private collection of broadcast memorabilia in the state.

You can visit the Arizona Heritage Center website to purchase tickets. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

