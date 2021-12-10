Country Thunder returns to Arizona for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic

This year, 140,000 people are expected to attend the four-day music festival at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence.

ARIZONA, USA — Country Thunder is set to return to Arizona after being postponed three times due to the pandemic.

“The fans make the show, so to get back out here with them is really special,” said Gerry Krochak, the event’s director of marketing and media relations.

Krochak said organizers are following state and county health protocols regarding COVID-19. Attendees are expected to see an increase in signage to socially distance and to use hand sanitizer, something he added, they’ve had in years prior.

“We strongly recommend people are vaccinated when they come to our festivals, this is the fourth one we are doing this year,” Krochak said. “You don’t have to wear a mask, but we recommend being vaccinated and wearing a mask if you’re comfortable doing so.”

Attendees don’t have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccines to enter the event, but those who show their vaccination cards at the information booth can enter for a chance to win daily prizes.

The event is almost sold out and organizers expect 8,000 campers. Some began arriving at the campground on Tuesday.

“Just being with your friends and meeting new people and of course the singers,” said Gloria Beckley, who has made attending the music festival a family tradition.

No umbrellas are necessary for this thundering event that goes from Oct. 14 through 17.

“The excitement has been building and it’s going to be here for a couple of days,” Krochak said.

