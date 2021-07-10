Get aboard 'The Wreckoning' nightmare bus at Schnepf Farms...if you dare

Schnepf Farms Pumpkin & Chili Party is underway with a new attraction that should get guests into the Halloween spirit.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The annual Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party is underway with a new spooky attraction.

Mostly known for its peaches, the Queen Creek farm completely transforms during the Halloween season into one of the biggest fall festivals in the Valley.

"My beautiful wife Carrie and I, we have been doing agriculture entertainment here for nearly 30 years," said owner Mark Schnepf.

The festival adds a new attraction each year, Schnepf said, and this year's new addition is a nightmare on wheels called "The Wreckoning," which is fueled by fear, of course.

New haunted bus at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek plus all your favorites like the train ride, mazes, pumpkin patch and more! @12News pic.twitter.com/VWEVA9DGa1 — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) October 7, 2021

"So it's an additional charge, it's $3 to go through the haunted bus called 'The Wreckoning.' But it's really cool, it's going to be fun for those who like a little scare," Schnepf said.

The festival still has all its old favorites:

4-acre pumpkin patch

10-acre celebrity maze

4-acre corn maze

zip lines

mini golf

amusement park rides

Hyperloop

Scarecrow making

Hillbilly Bobs pig races

Hayrides

Live music

Marshmallow roasting

train ride

"We have two mazes: one is a little maze which maybe takes 10 minutes to get through, the other one is a big maze, our celebrity maze, and that can take as long as 40 minutes," he added.

If you're looking for a seasonal position, Schnepf Farms is currently looking to hire dozens of people to help out with the Pumpkin & Chili party.

"Schnepf Farms is experiencing the labor shortage like everyone else," Schnepf said. "Normally we hire about 200 people to help run this event and we haven't been able to find that so we're still hiring if people want to come out and apply for a job."

The event runs Thursday thru Sunday each week until Oct. 31. Buy your tickets ahead of time because there is a capacity limit.

