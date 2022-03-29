The big takeaways from a Valley native's historic win at the Academy Awards

Troy Kotsur spoke to 12 News after the historic win as the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa native Troy Kotsur is still riding high after winning the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "CODA" on Sunday.

“I don't have a chip on my shoulder anymore. I feel relieved. And now it's just a new chapter in my life.”

Kotsur, 53, has been in the industry for a long time. He says he started taking seriously in college at Gallaudet University.

In his career, he has had critically acclaimed performances in major films, a lead role in the Broadway run of a Tony Award-winning play, and numerous memorable roles on television.

“A lot of friends of mine started to make fun of me say, 'Hey, Troy, you're an actor? Where's your Oscar? How come you keep on acting? Why don't you quit?'”

He says he had to believe in himself when others didn’t. He told 12 News he was often underestimated because of his disability.

“As a deaf actor, it was rare to have an opportunity on TV or film.”

He says this is why his Oscar win is important. CODA, which stands for children of deaf adults, tells the story of a CODA navigating her music dreams.

“I see my daughter beginning to feel very proud to be a CODA.”

In real life, Kotsur’s daughter is a CODA. His wife, Deanne Bray, is also deaf.

“I have so many great memories with my family and relatives and brothers [in Mesa]”

Kotsur grew up in Mesa. He even gave the community a shout-out in his Oscar Award-winning speech. His dad, Leonard Kotsur, was Mesa’s police chief before a drunk driver left him paralyzed in 1987.

