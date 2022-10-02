Mesa native Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf man to win Oscar

It was his day, but his message to the disabled community was “this is our moment.”

MESA, Ariz. — Troy Kotsur’s acceptance speech as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award was bigger than words could articulate.

Kotsur, a native of Mesa, earned an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in “CODA.”

The title is a technical term that means child of deaf adults, and the film touches on the struggles of a young woman played by Emilia Jones balancing her dreams and the reality of taking care of her deaf family.

Kotsur’s role as Frank was full of emotion and struggles that were not unlike his own life.

Just the second deaf actor to win Hollywood’s biggest honor, and the first man, Kotsur’s acceptance speech was delivered in sign language and spoken for all to hear.

While always gracious, Kotsur started with humor and ended in triumph.

“I really want to thank the deaf theater stages where I was able to hone my craft as an actor,” he signed to the crowd. “Look at me now. I did it.”

Kotsur, 53, also acknowledged his Valley roots where he refused to let his disability get in the way of his passion for acting.

“I felt like I could have hope as a deaf actor,” Kotsur remembered in an interview by Zoom from his home in Mesa before the ceremony. “Of course, I didn’t realize what a tough journey it would be going through show business.”

His roles started small with an appearance next to Jim Carrey in The Number 23 in 2007. Little by little, his name became more widely known, and he was cast for the film directed by Sian Heder.

Kotsur called Heder a “bridge” between the deaf and speaking community.

“The definition of a skilled director is being a good communicator,” he signed.

And the long journey for Kotsur turned into history Sunday night.

“I feel so blessed to have been able to take this step forward. I think it’s time for Hollywood to be more open-minded, more creative and more diverse,” says Kotsur. “Everyone has their story to tell.”

The Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role goes to Troy Kotsur for his spectacular performance in 'CODA.' Congratulations! #Oscars @troykotsur pic.twitter.com/pX3tZGzt2X — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

