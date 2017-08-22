PHOENIX - NBC reporter Vaughn Hillyard has confirmed with two sources that Vice President Mike Pence will join President Donald Trump in Phoenix for Tuesday's campaign rally.

It will be both Trump's and Pence's first visit to Phoenix since the election in November.

New: Vice President Pence will join President Trump in Phoenix on Tuesday night for campaign rally, per two sources. — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 21, 2017

Trump visited the Valley multiple times during his 2016 campaign, including a high-profile speech at the convention center in August and an earlier date in Fountain Hills that included arrests of protesters who chained themselves to vehicles blocking a roadway in the area.

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix.

12 News has learned Phoenix police are worried about so-called trouble spots including the Capitol, the Confederate monument, a portion of Interstate 10, light rail and other parts of downtown Phoenix.

READ: Phoenix PD monitoring social media, mapping problem spots in prep for Trump rally

RELATED: Gov. Ducey confirms he's not going to President Trump's Phoenix rally