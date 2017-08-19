Phoenix PD monitoring social media, mapping problem spots in prep for Trump rally

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a campaign rally at the Giant Center. (Photo: Jeremy Long, Lebanon Daily News-USA TODAY NET)

PHOENIX - As tensions across the country seem to be ramping up, Phoenix prepares for a visit from President Donald Trump.

About 10,000 people are expected to attend the downtown rally Tuesday and many more could take part in several protests already planned.

12 News has learned Phoenix police are worried about so-called trouble spots including the capitol, the confederate monument, a portion of Interstate 10, light rail and parts of downtown Phoenix.

Police have been monitoring social media websites and are concerned about talk of violence before or after the rally.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said he hoped the president to delay his visit for fears things could become violent.

Protest organizers fear if President Trump pardons former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio things could rally get out of control.

The Phoenix Police Department has been preparing for the event, and there are several protests that are expected.

The department will have support from other Valley law enforcement agencies.

If you are planning on being in the downtown area around the time of the 7 p.m. rally on Aug. 22nd, police are warning you to plan on delays and road closures.

