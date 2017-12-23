video thumbnail

Local Forecast

The gift of 70-degree temps is heading your way just in time for Christmas

December 23, 2017 09:23 AM

No forecast data is available in this area.

Currently in: Phoenix, AZ

55°

Feels like 55°

Broken Clouds

Wind 0mph
Humidity 28%
Pressure 30.2"
Visibility 10mi

Today

66°
Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 3mph WNW
Chance of Precip: 0%

Tonight

44°
Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 4mph SSE
Chance of Precip: 0%
Updated 9:23 AM. MST

  • 2 PM
    61°
      
    2mph
    WNW
    3 PM
    63°
      
    4mph
    W
    4 PM
    64°
      
    3mph
    W
    5 PM
    63°
      
    3mph
    WNW
    6 PM
    60°
      
    3mph
    WNW
    7 PM
    58°
      
    3mph
    WNW
    8 PM
    57°
      
    2mph
    WNW
    9 PM
    55°
      
    2mph
    W
    10 PM
    53°
      
    2mph
    WSW
    11 PM
    51°
      
    2mph
    S
    12 AM
    50°
      
    3mph
    SE
    1 AM
    49°
      
    4mph
    SE
  • 2 AM
    48°
      
    4mph
    SE
    3 AM
    47°
      
    5mph
    SE
    4 AM
    46°
      
    4mph
    SE
    5 AM
    45°
      
    5mph
    ESE
    6 AM
    46°
      
    4mph
    ESE
    7 AM
    46°
      
    4mph
    ESE
    8 AM
    46°
      
    4mph
    SE
    9 AM
    49°
      
    4mph
    SE
    10 AM
    54°
      
    4mph
    ESE
    11 AM
    57°
      
    4mph
    ESE
    12 PM
    62°
      
    2mph
    NE
    1 PM
    65°
      
    1mph
    WSW
