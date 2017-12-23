Local Forecast
The gift of 70-degree temps is heading your way just in time for Christmas
December 23, 2017 09:23 AM
Location Search
No forecast data is available in this area.
Currently in: Phoenix, AZ
55°
Feels like 55°
Broken Clouds
Wind 0mph
Humidity 28%
Pressure 30.2"
Visibility 10mi
Today
66°
Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 3mph WNW
Chance of Precip: 0%
Wind: 3mph WNW
Chance of Precip: 0%
Tonight
44°
Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 4mph SSE
Chance of Precip: 0%
Wind: 4mph SSE
Chance of Precip: 0%
Weather Stories
Updated 9:23 AM. MST
- Grid
- List
- Forecast
The gift of 70-degree temps is heading your way just in time for ChristmasThe gift of 70-degree temps is heading your way just in time for Christmas A warmer Christmas day is right around the corner.
- Forecast
- 3 hours ago
- Forecast
7-day forecast: Dec. 23, 20177-day forecast: Dec. 23, 2017 Here's a look at your seven-day forecast with Jen Wahl.
- Forecast
- 4 hours ago
- Weather
2017 will probably be the hottest year on record for Phoenix2017 will probably be the hottest year on record for Phoenix The National Weather Service said it will come down to the final 10 days of the year to see whether 2017 will end up the hottest year on record for Phoenix.
- Weather
- 21 hours ago
- 2 PM61°2mph
WNW3 PM63°4mph
W4 PM64°3mph
W5 PM63°3mph
WNW6 PM60°3mph
WNW7 PM58°3mph
WNW8 PM57°2mph
WNW9 PM55°2mph
W10 PM53°2mph
WSW11 PM51°2mph
S12 AM50°3mph
SE1 AM49°4mph
SE
- 2 AM48°4mph
SE3 AM47°5mph
SE4 AM46°4mph
SE5 AM45°5mph
ESE6 AM46°4mph
ESE7 AM46°4mph
ESE8 AM46°4mph
SE9 AM49°4mph
SE10 AM54°4mph
ESE11 AM57°4mph
ESE12 PM62°2mph
NE1 PM65°1mph
WSW