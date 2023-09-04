Valley preparing for possible triple-digit heat this week

Hance Park was packed with people enjoying the outdoors before temperatures rise. Here's how to handle the expected hot weather.

PHOENIX — Despite the nearly 90-degree temperatures in Phoenix, dozens spent Easter Sunday enjoying the outdoors in Hance Park.

"The kids are having a lot of fun!” Jose Rosas as his two young kids searched for Easter eggs.

Others were seen grilling, playing football, and even had sack races going on with some of the groups. The one common complaint between every one at the park Sunday afternoon was the heat.

"It’s a little bit too hot,” said Brandon Edelson who was celebrating Easter with his family.

Many were seen in the shade with water close by. Kids were throwing water balloons and using squirt guns to try and cool off. However, what Phoenix is seeing now is what some would call warm compared to the triple digit heat that is expected to this upcoming week. The 12News Weather Team says on Tuesday we are anticipating temperatures to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“I heard it’s going to be real hot," Rosas said. "So we are going to get ready."

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the best ways to keep your self safe and prevent any heat related illness is to:

Drink water often and before you get thirsty.

Eat a healthy diet.

Wear a hat or cap, keep the neck covered and wear loose fitting clothing.

If you have to work do it during the cool hours of the day or evening.

The Fire Department in the same press release says to avoid alcoholic beverages when in the heat because alcohol can actually lead to dehydration.

In the meantime, Rosas and others say they will enjoy the outdoors while they can, before the classic Arizona heat rolls in.

