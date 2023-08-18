Tracking Hilary: See latest Cone of Uncertainty, spaghetti model and alerts

CBS 8 has the latest updates on the storm as it inches closer to San Diego and Southern California.

SAN DIEGO — Hurricane Hilary is inching up the Baja Peninsula on its way toward San Diego and portions of Southern California. On Friday, August 18, the National Hurricane Center issued its first-ever Tropical Storm Watch for Southern California.

Scattered rain showers -- associated with the weak outer bands of Hilary -- will begin Saturday afternoon and continue through the evening alongside gusty winds and dense cloud cover. Sunday will bring stronger bands of showers and in some cases severe thunderstorms, capable of producing strong downdrafts of wind and downbursts of rain.

Hilary is now classified as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 145 mph. As it encounters cooler ocean water to the north, the storm will begin to decay and lose momentum between Saturday and Sunday which will prompt a gradual downgrade, eventually to a Category 1 storm along the northern Baja coast.

Spaghetti Model

Computer models of Hilary's projected path, known as 'spaghetti models' due to the resemblance of pasta noodles, show only a slight deviation expected in Hilary's path due to a low-pressure system in the Western Pacific mixed with a high-pressure system over the Midwestern United States, steering the storm toward San Diego and Southern California.

Below is the latest spaghetti model for Hilary.

Hilary's Tropical Track

The "Cone of Uncertainty" shows the area where the center of the storm is expected to travel and also shows the anticipated timeline of when and how strong it might be at differing intervals. Note that impacts from a tropical system do occur away from the center and outside the cone.

Here's the latest track for Hilary:

Watches and warnings

And while Hilary is expected to strengthen for most of Friday, forecasters say it will begin to lose strength as it hits the cold currents in Northern Baja and off of Southern California. The storm is expected to lose even more power when it makes landfall.

As of Friday at 8 am PST, forecasters have issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Southern California. That, however, may change depending on the path the storm takes.

Here are the potential warnings that could be in store for San Diego and Southern California:

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 36 hours.

A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

A hurricane warning means sustained winds of 74 mph or higher associated with a hurricane are expected within 36 hours. A hurricane warning can remain in effect when dangerously high water or a combination of dangerously high water and exceptionally high waves continue, even though winds may be less than hurricane force.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.





Expected Rainfall for San Diego

And while forecasters are now unsure on just how strong Hilary will be when it nears San Diego, one thing is certain; San Diego County and the rest of Southern California is expected to receive a large amount of rain and high wind during the storm.

In terms of rainfall, the storm is expected to drop more rain in a matter of a few days than is normal for the entire month of August, or the entire summer for that matter.