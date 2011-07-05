A 6,000-foot high dust storm rolled through Phoenix in 2011

A towering dust storm thousands of feet high covered the Valley on July 5, 2011.

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are known to bring some impressive sights along with the drenching rains, high winds and lightning strikes.

But perhaps one of the most incredible monsoon views occurred on July 5, 2011.

On that date, a towering dust storm made its way across the Valley. Coming in at more than 6,000 feet high, the haboob traveled more than 150 miles and was more than 100 miles long.

According to the National Weather Service, the impressive dust storm originated near Tucson and made its way all the way to Phoenix.

After it rolled through the Valley, a thick layer of dirt and dust covered the area. The news of the massive dust cloud even made it on the other side of the world via Sky News.

