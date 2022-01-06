You will find average gas prices reaching over $5 a gallon in these parts of the Valley

In some areas like Scottsdale, prices for a gallon of regular gas are even higher.

WASHINGTON — Gas prices in parts of Arizona surpassed $5 a gallon on average Thursday, an 8-cent jump from a week ago, AAA data shows.

In some areas, prices for a gallon of regular gas are even higher:

Glendale: $5.39

Peoria: $5.35

Scottsdale: $5.38

Tucson's average price for regular gas is $4.53 a gallon and in Flagstaff, the average is $4.86.

Gas prices across the country have continued to rise for a second time in recent months thanks to several contributing factors including Saudi Arabia’s production cap and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

