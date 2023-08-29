ASU football returns, Tempe street closures and restrictions planned

Sun Devil fans will flock to the newly renamed Mountain America Stadium on Thursday night. Here are some detours to look out for.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The first Arizona State University football game of the 2023-2024 will kick off on Thursday at 7 p.m., forcing the city of Tempe to close and restrict numerous streets before, during and after the game.

Additional closures could take place, to address public safety concerns that arise during the event. According to the City of Tempe, these are the planned street closures.

Streets closed from five hours prior to kick off until game starts

Veterans Way closed in both directions between Sixth Street and College Avenue

College Avenue closed in both directions between Sixth and Seventh streets

Streets closed or restricted from two hours prior to kick off until one hour after game ends

Fifth Street closed in both directions between Forest and College avenues (bus access maintained)

Sixth Street closed in both directions between Forest and College avenues (parking garage and University House access maintained)

College Avenue closed in both directions between Fifth and Sixth streets

Eastbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Ash and Mill avenues

Fifth Street closed in both directions between Farmer Avenue and Priest Drive (local traffic permitted)

Ash and Maple avenues closed in both directions at University Drive (local traffic permitted; right turns permitted from southbound Ash Avenue to westbound University Drive)

Tenth Street closed in both directions at Mill Avenue (local traffic permitted)

Motorists heading eastbound on University Drive must turn southbound onto Mill Avenue

Right hand turns prohibited from westbound University Drive to northbound Mill Avenue

Left hand turns prohibited from southbound Mill Avenue to eastbound University Drive

Left hand turns prohibited from eastbound Rio Salado Parkway onto Mill Avenue

Streets closed from start of half time until one hour after game ends

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed at McClintock Drive

Streets closed from start of third quarter until one hour after game ends

Southbound Scottsdale Road/Rural Road closed between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway

Eastbound Gilbert Drive closed between Scottsdale Road and College Avenue

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Karsten Golf Course and McClintock Drive

Westbound University Drive closed between Rural Road and McClintock Drive

Northbound Rural Road closed between Rio Salado Parkway and University Drive

Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets closed in both directions between Forest and College avenues

College Avenue closed in both directions between Sixth Street and Veterans Way/Fifth Street

McAllister Drive closed in both directions between University Drive and Terrace Road

Westbound and eastbound SR202 off-ramps onto Scottsdale Road will be closed.

Transit Impacts

The following bus detours will be in effect during all ASU home football games. Buses traveling in downtown Tempe may experience delays due to traffic.

Bus detours beginning five hours prior to kick off until approximately one hour after the game ends:

30 Eastbound : Regular route to University Dr./Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to resume regular route.

: Regular route to University Dr./Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to resume regular route. 48 Northbound : Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Packard Dr.; resume regular route.

: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Packard Dr.; resume regular route. 48 Southbound : Regular route to McClintock Dr./Rio Salado Pkwy.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route.

: Regular route to McClintock Dr./Rio Salado Pkwy.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route. 62 Northbound : Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to resume regular route.

: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to resume regular route. 62 Southbound : Regular route to University Dr./McClintock Dr.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route.

: Regular route to University Dr./McClintock Dr.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route. FLASH Northbound : Regular route to McAllister Ave./E. Tyler St.; east on E. Tyler St through Tyler Station to Rural Rd; north on Rural Rd to University Dr; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center

: Regular route to McAllister Ave./E. Tyler St.; east on E. Tyler St through Tyler Station to Rural Rd; north on Rural Rd to University Dr; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center FLASH Southbound : From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5th St. to Mil Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Packard Dr.; south on Packard Dr. to 6th St.; east on 6th St. to Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to Tyler Station.; west through Tyler Station to McAllister Ave.; south on McAllister Ave. to resume regular route.

: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5th St. to Mil Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Packard Dr.; south on Packard Dr. to 6th St.; east on 6th St. to Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to Tyler Station.; west through Tyler Station to McAllister Ave.; south on McAllister Ave. to resume regular route. Mars Northbound : Regular route to University Dr./College Ave.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center

: Regular route to University Dr./College Ave.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center Mars Southbound : From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to McAllister Ave.; north on McAllister Ave. to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route.

: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to McAllister Ave.; north on McAllister Ave. to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route. Mercury Eastbound : Regular route to Mill Ave./University Dr.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to McAllister Ave.; north on McAllister Ave. to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route.

: Regular route to Mill Ave./University Dr.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to McAllister Ave.; north on McAllister Ave. to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route. Mercury Westbound : Regular route to University Dr./College Ave.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center

: Regular route to University Dr./College Ave.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center Venus Forward: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to University Dr.; resume regular route.

From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to University Dr.; resume regular route. Venus Back: Regular route to Mill Ave./University Dr.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center.

Bus detours beginning during the third quarter until approximately one hour after the game ends:

30 Westbound : Regular route to University Dr./McClintock Dr.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to resume regular route.

: Regular route to University Dr./McClintock Dr.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to resume regular route. 72 Northbound : Regular route to Rural Rd./University Dr.; east on University Dr. to McClintock Dr.; north on McClintock Dr. to Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to resume regular route.

: Regular route to Rural Rd./University Dr.; east on University Dr. to McClintock Dr.; north on McClintock Dr. to Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to resume regular route. 72 Southbound : Regular route to Rural Rd./Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to resume regular route.

: Regular route to Rural Rd./Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to resume regular route. Earth Westbound : Regular route to College Ave./Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; resume regular route.

Avoid traffic and parking hassles by taking transit to and from downtown Tempe. Tempe has 13 local bus routes, six free Orbit circulators, the new Streetcar and nine light rail stops. Passengers are encouraged to park at one of the following park-and-ride locations and ride light rail:

Dorsey and Apache

McClintock and Apache

Price and Apache

For games beginning at 6 p.m. or later, free Orbit service outbound from the Tempe Transportation Center into the neighborhoods will be extended until midnight as needed on the following routes: Earth, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury and Venus.

Download the Valley Metro app or visit valleymetro.org to plan your trip.

Below is a list of 2023 ASU home football games that will have street closures/restrictions and bus detours:

Aug. 31 Southern Utah

Sept. 9 Oklahoma State

Sept. 16 Fresno State

Sept. 23 USC

Oct. 7 Colorado

Oct. 28* Washington State

Nov. 18 Oregon

Nov. 25 Arizona

*This game will have additional detours due to the Homecoming celebration. Information will be posted prior to Oct. 28

