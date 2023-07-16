6 killed, 3 injured in 2-car collision on SR 509 in Tacoma

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that the collision happened just after 11:15 a.m. near Alexander Avenue.

TACOMA, Wash. — Six people were killed and three others were injured in a collision on state Route 509 in Tacoma Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A gray Kia Forte hatchback was traveling eastbound on Alexander Avenue when a BMW SUV traveling northbound on SR 509 collided with the vehicle.

The Kia Forte came to rest on an embankment on the right side of the roadway. The BMW was blocking the intersection.

Six people in the Kia were killed, and one person is in critical condition. The victims are Arizona residents between the ages of 19 and 25. Three of the Kia passengers are from Pheonix, one is from Tuba City and another is from Kayenta, Ariz. Two others are unidentified.

The male driver, 42, and the female passenger, 40, in the BMW were both injured, but are expected to survive. They are both from Tacoma.

The Washington State Patrol said the crash was caused by speed and one of the drivers failing to stop for a red light, but did not specify which driver. Troopers are still investigating the collision.

SR 509 and Alexander Avenue were closed for several hours after the crash on Sunday. Both roadways reopened around 5:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.