¡Atención!: Un hombre de Arizona fue atacado por un gato montés y el animal sigue prófugo

Saddlebrooke man attacked by a bobcat 8:23 am today at his home in the 67000 block of E. Flower Ridge Drive. Cuts to right leg & left arm. Victim now getting treatment for rabies, which is suspected. Bobcat at large; if seen in area call 623-236-7201 ASAP & stay away. File photo. pic.twitter.com/5eU07RRM6A