Former Phoenix Mercury player Nikki McCray-Penson dead at 51

She was a two-time Olympic gold medalist and ABL MVP. McCray-Penson also played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2004.

PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Mercury player and two-time Olympic gold medalist Nikki McCray-Penson has died, ESPN reported. She was 51.

McCray-Penson led a prestigious basketball career, starting in the 1996 Olympics and the now-defunct American Basketball League. While in the League, McCray-Penson was named Most Valuable Player for the 1996-1997 season. She played in the Women's National Basketball Association from 1998 until 2006 when she moved to a coaching position.

She won gold medals at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics, and played on America's 1998 FIBA World Championship team.

McCray-Penson played with the Phoenix Mercury in 2004 before transferring to the San Antonio Stars the following year.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 during her tenure with the University of South Carolina.

"We will remember you as a warrior and a friend. Rest easy, dear Nikki McCray-Penson," the Phoenix Mercury tweeted.

McCray-Penson is survived by her husband, Thomas Penson, and her 10-year-old son, Thomas Jr. The cause of death has not been announced.

We will remember you as a warrior and a friend. Rest easy, dear Nikki McCray-Penson.



— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 7, 2023

