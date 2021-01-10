Week 5: Friday Night Fever Rewind

ARIZONA, USA — Another Friday Friday of football played under the lights. Here's all the highlights from Oct. 1.
Queen Creek defeats Williams Field, 21-20
Queen Creek coach Travis Schureman and QB Sebastian Tomerlin talk about what went right in the team's victory
Chandler defeats Pinnacle, 35-19
Liberty defeats Red Mountain, 35-23
Highland defeats Desert Vista, 30-14
Chaparral defeats O'Connor, 42-21
Horizon defeats Millennium, 43-36
Willow Canyon defeats North Canyon, 62-19
Desert Ridge defeats Cesar Chavez, 44-23
Sunnyslope defeats South Mountain, 30-12
Desert Edge defeats Fairfax, 59-6
Desert Edge coaches Mark and Marcus Carter talk about the team's slogan: Stop negotiating with yourself
Desert Edge QB Adryan Lara and CB Treshon Liddile talk about the 59-6 win over Fairfax
ALA-Queen Creek defeats ALA-Gilbert North, 38-35