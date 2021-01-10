Week 5: Friday Night Fever Rewind

Big games! Big plays! Get the highlights here.

ARIZONA, USA — Another Friday Friday of football played under the lights. Here's all the highlights from Oct. 1.

Queen Creek defeats Williams Field, 21-20

Queen Creek coach Travis Schureman and QB Sebastian Tomerlin talk about what went right in the team's victory





Chandler defeats Pinnacle, 35-19

Liberty defeats Red Mountain, 35-23

Highland defeats Desert Vista, 30-14

Chaparral defeats O'Connor, 42-21





Horizon defeats Millennium, 43-36

Willow Canyon defeats North Canyon, 62-19

Desert Ridge defeats Cesar Chavez, 44-23

Sunnyslope defeats South Mountain, 30-12

Desert Edge defeats Fairfax, 59-6

Desert Edge coaches Mark and Marcus Carter talk about the team's slogan: Stop negotiating with yourself

Desert Edge QB Adryan Lara and CB Treshon Liddile talk about the 59-6 win over Fairfax