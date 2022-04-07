Steve Wilks, former Arizona Cardinals head coach, joins race discrimination lawsuit against NFL, reports say

Wilks and Ray Horton, an NFL assistant since 1994, join former Miami Dolphins' head coach Brian Flores in suing the NFL for racial discrimination in its hiring.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from 2018.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks has joined former Miami Dolphins' head coach Brian Flores in suing the NFL for racial discrimination in its hiring, according to reports from ESPN.

Wilks, who led the Cardinals for one season in 2018 before being replaced by current head coach Kliff Kingsbury, was discriminated against as a "bridge coach" who was "not given any meaningful chance to succeed," a civil complaint that ESPN obtained said.

"[Wilks's] white GM, who made poor personnel decision and was convicted for a DUI during the offseason, was given a contract extension," the complaint reads. "Mr. Wilks was replaced by a white coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who had no prior NFL coaching experience and was coming off of multiple losing seasons as a Head Coach at Texas Tech."

The complaint gives credit to Kingsbury for his success but goes on to say that if Wilks was given the same opportunity, he also would have succeeded.

Wilks went 3-13 during his 2018 season with the Cardinals.

