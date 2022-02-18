Musicians files complaint against Frazier, Knierim for using song without permission

The duo behind Heavy Young Heathens claims the figure skaters used their cover of "House of the Rising Sun" without permission during the Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Olympic figure skaters Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim are being accused of using a copyrighted song during their routines without the musicians' permission.

According to a civil complaint filed in court Thursday, the musical group Heavy Young Heathens claim they weren't consulted by Team USA before the figure skaters used their cover of "House of the Rising Sun" during the Beijing Olympics.

Though the song has been covered by numerous artists, most notably "The Animals" in 1964, Heavy Young Heathens claims their version is distinct from prior recordings.

"The track features an originally composed introduction and unique arrangement that has allowed it to be a very sought-after recording," the musicians wrote in its complaint.

Frazier, who was born in Arizona, and Knierim scored 74.23 points this week for a skating routine that was described as "electric" by sports commentators.

“We've trained so hard to endure whatever is brought to us," Knierim said, "and I feel like today we did a good job of staying focused, no matter how we felt, and just delivered the best we could with what we were given.”

But now Heavy Young Heathens is seeking damages from the athletes and the broadcasters who allowed their song to air during the Olympics.

"Plaintiffs were never contacted by either Defendants Knierim or Frazier, or their coaches or choreographer, or USFS or Team USA, or the broadcasting networks and streaming services about licensing," the complaint states.

The musicians additionally fault the figure skaters for allegedly not listing the group's name in the on-screen captions displayed during the duo's routine.

"These violations cause great harm to the value of Plaintiffs’ command for such a well-known piece of their recording catalog and insults the integrity of their professional reputation," the complaint states.

