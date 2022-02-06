Olympic souvenirs are quickly disappearing, China scrambles to make more

Long lines have been observed outside shops selling dolls of Bing Dwen Dwen, China's Olympic mascot. Officials said factories are rushing to make more.

BEIJING, China — The race is on to snap up scarce 2022 Winter Olympic souvenirs. Dolls of mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a panda in a winter coat, sold out after buyers waited in line overnight in freezing weather.

People showed up with stools outside the Gongmei Emporium on the Wangfujing pedestrian mall in central Beijing.

Some were from a mini-industry of people who are paid to wait in line to buy the latest smartphones and other consumer crazes for clients.

A sign in Gongmei’s window said it had 300 Bing Dwen Dwen figures and buyers were allowed one each. It promised more the following day.

Nicknamed as a "Panda-monium," the rush to buy a Bing Dwen Dwen doll has overwhelmed local shops and forced suppliers to make more toys.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Olympics organizers have asked factories to make more.

According to Reuters, officials attributed the short supply of souvenirs to manufacturing plants shutting down this last week for the Lunar New Year, which overlaps with the Olympics.

The short supply has prompted some to sell their panda dolls online for a profit or resort to crafting their own Olympic souvenirs at home.