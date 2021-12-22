x
No. 6 Arizona suffers first loss to No. 19 Tennessee 77-73

Bennedict Mathurin had 14 of his 28 points in the first half.
Credit: AP
Arizona guard Dalen Terry (4) shoots over Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

TENNESSEE, USA — John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Tennessee overpowered No. 6 Arizona early and held on for a 77-73 win, giving the Wildcats their first loss.

Santiago Vescovi had 15 points, Josiah-Jordan James added 12 and Justin Powell scored 11 for the Volunteers.

Bennedict Mathurin had 14 of his 28 points in the first half. He was the only Arizona starter to score in the first 20 minutes as Tennessee took a 34-21 lead. 

Kerr Kriisa scored 11 points for Arizona. 

Tennessee hit seven of its first 11 shots and opened with a 16-2 advantage in the first five minutes.

