Here’s how you can watch the Super Bowl and halftime show

Besides an epic matchup between the Rams and Bengals, the halftime show features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

PHOENIX — The championship matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams is due to kick off Sunday afternoon!

Super Bowl LVI will almost certainly be one for the history books, especially for the halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Here’s how you can watch:

TV: Super Bowl LVI will be televised on NBC on all cable providers and through an antenna. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. in Mountain Standard Time.

Streaming:

Note: The NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app streams will require users to log-in using their cable credentials. The Peacock streams will only be available to users on the paid tier.

The schedule:

Sunday, February 13

Road to the Super Bowl: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. MST

Live Stream Link: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nbc/?pid=2040689

Pre-game show: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. MST

Live Stream Link: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nbc/?pid=2040458

Super Bowl LVI: 4:00 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. MST

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m MST

Halftime show: Approximately 6:15 pm MST

Live Stream Link: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nfl/super-bowl

Mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the NBC Sports app (available on the App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire) and Peacock app (list of supported devices available here)

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.