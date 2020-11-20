Penalties cost Cardinals chance at taking down Seattle for second time

Constant key penalties hurt the Cardinals throughout the night in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated Arizona 28-21.

SEATTLE — The Cardinals couldn't get it done in Seattle on Thursday Night Football, losing to the Seahawks 28-21 just three weeks after their shootout in Glendale.

Key penalties in the second half and a total of 115 penalty yards played a key role in Arizona's loss.

The Cardinals are now 6-4, moving from first to third in the NFC West as it stands.

A rather dull first half gave the Seahawks a 16-7 lead going into the locker rooms.

Cardinals trail 16-7 at the half. pic.twitter.com/XYvHm2CQoX — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 20, 2020

The Cardinals received the ball to start the second half and it looked like it was a 3-and-out to start the second half, but Quandre Diggs hit DeAndre Hopkins late and in the head to force a 15-yard penalty to keep their drive alive.

Another 15-yard penalty on the Seahawks later in the drive would set the Cardinals up in the red zone and eventually lead to Dan Arnold’s first touchdown grab of the season and the Cardinals pulled within two.

Big Dan gets his first TD of the year as Kyler Murray finds him in the end zone! Cardinals get back in it, down 16-14 in the third. pic.twitter.com/pvkhXlhcxC — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 20, 2020

On the following Seahawks possession, a costly 15-yard penalty on Dre Kirkpatrick after a third down stop would advance the ball for the Seahawks and set up a Carlos Hyde rushing touchdown and the Seahawks brought it back to a nine point lead, 23-14 midway through the third.

Before the fourth quarter even started, the Cardinals had over 100 yards in penalties.

175 yards in penalties and the fourth quarter hasn't even started 😳 pic.twitter.com/nyPZpmGeyu — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 20, 2020

The Cardinals would answer with a third and goal touchdown from Murray to Chase Edmonds to bring it back within two, 23-21 early in the fourth quarter.

The Cards answer! Chase Edmonds finds himself all alone and Kyler throws it up to make it 21-23 in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/kem2R9qQRC — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) November 20, 2020

After a defensive stop and a forced punt, the Cardinals offense took over at their own 10-yard-line. But the penalties woes continued.

An intentional grounding on first down led to the ball being placed on the two-yard-line. On the following play, the Cardinals were called for holding in the end zone resulting in a safety.

This made the score 25-21 and the Seahawks got the ball back with just over nine minutes to play.

The Seahawks were driving down the field with the clock continuing to run down. On a second down inside the red zone, the Seahawks fumbled the ball and then recovered it with a nine-yard loss. Carlos Hyde was given the recovery even though Budda Baker ended up coming up with the ball in the pile.

Replay showed Hyde clearly regained possession of the ball initially, but Kingsbury challenged the recovery, losing the challenge and a key timeout in the process.

It was 3rd and 18 and the Arizona 23-yard-line and an incomplete pass forced Seattle to kick a field goal. The 41-yard field goal made it 28-21 with 2:19 to go and the Cardinals would get the ball with a chance to tie the game.

Murray and the Cardinals moved quickly down the field with chunk plays with the Seattle defense on skates.

On 2nd and 10 inside the 30, Murray took a shot to the end zone to Fitzgerald, who wanted a flag for pass interference and didn't get one.

On 3rd and 10 with 45 seconds left, Murray took another shot deep, this time to Andy Isabella, but it fell incomplete and all of a sudden it was 4th and 10 and Murray was sacked, ending the game.

Kyler Murray finished with 269 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

DeAndre Hopkins has just five catches for 51 yards. Fitzgerald finished with 8 catches for 62 yards.

Russell Wilson had 197 yards through the air and two touchdowns.