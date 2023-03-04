Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum talks life-changing trip to Africa, family and Kyler Murray

12Sports anchor Cameron Cox goes one-on-one with the Cardinals player to talk football, family and more.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum joined Cameron Cox on 12Sports Tonight Sunday.

He opened up about his life-changing trip to Africa and his family. Plus, he cleared the air about his Kyler Murray "needs to grow up a little bit" comment and explained why he believes in this new regime.

Great conversation with #AZCardinals RT @KelvinBeachumJr on #12Sports Tonight. We covered a lot of topics, including clearing the air about his Kyler Murray "needs to grow up a little bit" comments. @12SportsAZ (1/4)



Beachum on re-signing after his Murray comments "I respect him… pic.twitter.com/9HM1TbXoJx — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 3, 2023

🚨Are the #AZCardinals still charging players for meals? Will owner Michael Bidwill listen to the players?🚨



Beachum goes back to the new process. Crediting Monti Ossenfort (and Bidwill) as people players can go to for things they want to see change. "This regime is qualified to… pic.twitter.com/bTzjpg76Vq — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 3, 2023

FULL Interview... @KelvinBeachumJr opens up about his life changing trip to Africa, family and football. @12SportsAZ (4/4) pic.twitter.com/H6T5OAzw6V — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 3, 2023

