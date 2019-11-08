CHANDLER, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ron Minegar was arrested Saturday night for driving under the influence in Chandler, according to police.

Police say Minegar was stopped around 11:30 p.m. near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue for speeding, failure to drive in one lane and driving in the bicycle lane. The stop resulted in an arrest for DUI.

Minegar was cited and released and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The Arizona Cardinals said in a statement Sunday that Mingar's actions will have serious consequences.

"Ron Minegar’s actions last night are inexcusable. He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself,” the team said in a statement Sunday. “According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.”

Minegar is entering his 20th season with the Cardinals, he's been with the team since 2000. According to the team website, Minegar oversees the marketing, business development, communications, broadcast, ticket sales, premium hospitality, community relations, stadium operations, international initiatives and alumni programs functions.

This is the second arrest in as many days for the Arizona Cardinals organization after defensive end Darius Philon was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a May incident.

The team cut Philon the next day shortly after he was released from jail.