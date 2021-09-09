Brady throws for 379 yards, 4 TDs, Bucs beat Cowboys 31-29

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, helping the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the NFL season with a mistake-filled 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
With seats in a NFL stadium filled to full capacity for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan Succop won it with a 36-yard field goal Brady set up with a last-minute drive directed on the same field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium seven months ago.
Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards and three TDs for Dallas.
