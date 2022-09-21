Robert Sarver looks to sell Phoenix Suns, Mercury after bombshell NBA report

"Whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past," Sarver said in a statement.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns NBA team and Phoenix Mercury WNBA teams are up for sale, according to a statement from the teams' owner Robert Sarver.

Sarver released the statement Wednesday morning just over a week after the NBA released the findings of an independent investigation into him, detailing numerous times when Sarver treated female employees unequally and used the N-word.

The NBA, in response to the investigation, suspended Sarver from all NBA and WNBA activities and fined the owner $10 million.

"As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love," Sarver said.

"But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

Other Suns owners, the NBA players union and the team's largest sponsor have all urged Sarver to resign in light of the NBA's report.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Robert Sarver dice que está comenzando el proceso para vender las franquicias de los Phoenix Suns de la NBA y Phoenix Mercury de la WNBA

12 Sports