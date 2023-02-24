Map: Arizona Spring Training stadiums holding games this weekend

The Cactus League is gearing up for another big season. Here are the Valley spots you can catch a game this year.

ARIZONA, USA — Play ball!

Spring Training officially kicked off in Arizona as the first game of 2023 kicks off between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres on Friday.

Games will be played throughout the Valley up until April, but where exactly will each team face off?

There are 10 stadiums around Phoenix where baseball fans can root, root, root for their favorite teams.

Luckily, Arizona's Cactus League Association lists the locations of every Spring Training stadium across the Valley.

Here is a map made with the location of each Arizona Spring Training stadium. Click on each icon to see which teams call that stadium home:

Ticket prices vary between games, with some being much cheaper than others.

As of Friday morning, the cheapest tickets were for the Oakland A's at $15 a pop, while the most expensive was the New York Giants at $75 each, according to the ticketing website Gametime.

If you're out at a game this year, don't forget to send us a photo through the 12News app!

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.