Map: Arizona Spring Training stadiums holding games this weekend

ARIZONA, USA — Play ball!
Spring Training officially kicked off in Arizona as the first game of 2023 kicks off between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres on Friday.
Games will be played throughout the Valley up until April, but where exactly will each team face off?
There are 10 stadiums around Phoenix where baseball fans can root, root, root for their favorite teams.
Luckily, Arizona's Cactus League Association lists the locations of every Spring Training stadium across the Valley.
Here is a map made with the location of each Arizona Spring Training stadium. Click on each icon to see which teams call that stadium home:
Ticket prices vary between games, with some being much cheaper than others.
As of Friday morning, the cheapest tickets were for the Oakland A's at $15 a pop, while the most expensive was the New York Giants at $75 each, according to the ticketing website Gametime.
The Cactus League's website also has a schedule showing when each game is happening. See the full list here.
If you're out at a game this year, don't forget to send us a photo through the 12News app!
Arizona sports
Stay up-to-date on the latest Arizona sports stories with 12 News.
What is the Valley?:
“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.
The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:
- Mesa
- Chandler
- Scottsdale
- Tempe
- Glendale
- Surprise
- Peoria
- Gilbert
- El Mirage
- Avondale
- Litchfield Park
- Goodyear
- Buckeye
Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.
The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.