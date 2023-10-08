How the Arizona Coyotes took a crucial step in arena search

Coyotes submitted a Letter of Intent to purchase a parcel of land located in Mesa, Arizona on Wednesday.

MESA, Ariz. — The Coyotes are indeed intent on staying in Arizona.

On Wednesday, the team announced "Coyotes Owner, Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo executed a Letter of Intent to purchase a parcel of land located in Mesa, Arizona to be the potential site for a sports arena and entertainment district for the Club."

While there is still a long way to go before the Coyotes play in a rink they call their own, and there could be other parcels of land they look at, it is a stride in the right direction according to the hosts of Locked on Coyotes.

"This is how Meruelo earns back the trust of the fanbase - by actions," argues host Matthew Jacobson. "This letter of intent provides that action. While it's not legally binding, things are starting to materialize."

The Coyotes remain committed to building the first privately funded sports facility in Arizona history and ensuring the Valley as the Club's permanent home.

In addition to this property in Mesa, the club will continue to explore other potential sites in the East Valley.

The Coyotes also stirred the pot a bit with the follow up: "Our incredibly loyal and passionate fan base is extremely excited about our team and the incredible additions we've made this summer including Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher, Sean Durzi and the top prospect in the world, Logan Cooley."

That's quite a bold claim with Connor Bedard set to enter the NHL this season.