House of Heat: The logic of tailgating when it's 112 out but you love your team

TEMPE, Ariz. — Saturday was hot. In fact, it was hotter than hot. Yet, avid ASU fans braved the high temperatures to have some fun before the game.

"I've been tailgating since I can remember," said Phillip Romero. "Since I was in 7th grade, so 1977."

Outside Mountain America Stadium parking lots were filled with music, tents and the aroma of BBQ and other deliciousness.

"It's fun hosting people," alumnus Doug Brown said. "It's fun to have friends, family, people from opposing teams and others gather and hang out before the game."

"We have iced tea, lemonade, armadillo eggs and BBQ," Bob Grob said.

"Carne asada," said Romero.

Avid Arizona tailgaters are used to the heat. However, this Saturday was a different kind of hot -- a day that broke records.

"It's supposed to be 115 but I love it," Victor said.

"Yeah, it feels like 112 degrees," Brett Streitfeld said. "A couple AC breaks and beers and you'll be okay."

"Definitely some shade," Brown said. "A lot of beer, a little bit of water and just a lot of ASU spirit."

For Phillip Romero game days are usually the most exciting days of the week. When we spoke with him, he was surrounded by family.

"There are three generations out here," he said.

Romero found one of the best tailgating spots. He had two tents set up on a grassy area with a TV playing and music blasting. A grill was also set up with some delicious food that would make anyone smile.

"I came at 5 a.m.," he said. "Because it means a lot to me. I'll be 80 years old and my son will bring me out here at 5 a.m."

He didn't care about the hot temperatures because he said this game day tradition was going to happen no matter what.

"Tailgating is part of the experience of college football," he said. "That's why they call it the house of the heat, that's what it is, the house of the heat."

Whether there was rain, shine or scorching hot temperatures, these ASU fans say it didn't matter. Because on gameday, there's nowhere else they'd rather be.

"Everybody is part of something, it doesn't matter how hot it is," Victor said.

"Best thing?" Streitfeld said. "Hanging out with people, having a good time no matter the outcome."

"It's a little toasty out here," Brown said. "The tents help, the breeze is nice and that's what avid fans do."

