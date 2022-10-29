Rewind: Ween 9 Friday Night Fever

Game of the Week: Paradise Valley defeats West Point 42-41

On the Road: Thunderbird defeats Trevor Browne 30-7

Interview with Trevor Browne Head Coach Francisco Rangel

Corona Del Sol defeats Cesar Chavez 42-28

Week 9 Hot Shot Plays of the Week

Liberty defeats O'Connor 53-0

Basha defeats Chandler 14-7

Highland defeats Pinnacle 25-0

Hamilton defeats Casteel 41-14

Saguaro defeats Chaparral 59-17

Camp Verde defeats Cortez 56-26

Scottsdale Christian defeats Scottsdale Prep 41-8

Paradise Honors defeats Shadow Mountain 48-13

Notre Dame Prep defeats Skyline 53-0

Desert Mountain defeats Gilbert 40-21

Mountain Pointe at Desert Ridge 27-26

Friday Night Fever

