HS Football

Rewind: Ween 9 Friday Night Fever

Week 9 of Friday Night Fever is in the books! Get the highlights here.

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 9 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 28 here.

Game of the Week: Paradise Valley defeats West Point 42-41

On the Road: Thunderbird defeats Trevor Browne 30-7

Interview with Trevor Browne Head Coach Francisco Rangel

Corona Del Sol defeats Cesar Chavez 42-28

Week 9 Hot Shot Plays of the Week

Liberty defeats O'Connor 53-0

Basha defeats Chandler 14-7

Highland defeats Pinnacle 25-0

Hamilton defeats Casteel 41-14

Saguaro defeats Chaparral 59-17

Camp Verde defeats Cortez 56-26

Scottsdale Christian defeats Scottsdale Prep 41-8

Paradise Honors defeats Shadow Mountain 48-13

Notre Dame Prep defeats Skyline 53-0

Desert Mountain defeats Gilbert 40-21

Mountain Pointe at Desert Ridge 27-26

Friday Night Fever

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.  

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC. 

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

