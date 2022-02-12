x
HS Football

Friday Night Fever Week 14 Rewind

The semifinals in the Open Division, 6A, 5A and 4A are here! Check out all the highlights!

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for playoff action! Open Division, Class 6A, 5A and 4A are in the semifinals and the teams are one step closer to a state title!

Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from the week of Dec. 2 here.

Highland defeats Red Mountain 35-21

Pinnacle defeats Casteel 49-42

Higley defeats Desert Mountain 35-33

Cactus defeats Notre Dame Prep 21-17

ALA-Gilbert North defeats Lake Havasu 42-21

Snowflake defeats Canyon Del Oro 16-13

Open Division semifinal preview: Liberty and Saguaro

Open Division semifinal preview: Basha and Chandler

Hot Shots Week 14

Friday Night Fever

