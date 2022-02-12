Friday Night Fever Week 14 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for playoff action! Open Division, Class 6A, 5A and 4A are in the semifinals and the teams are one step closer to a state title!
Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from the week of Dec. 2 here.
Highland defeats Red Mountain 35-21
Pinnacle defeats Casteel 49-42
Higley defeats Desert Mountain 35-33
Cactus defeats Notre Dame Prep 21-17
ALA-Gilbert North defeats Lake Havasu 42-21
Snowflake defeats Canyon Del Oro 16-13
Open Division semifinal preview: Liberty and Saguaro
Open Division semifinal preview: Basha and Chandler
Hot Shots Week 14
Friday Night Fever
