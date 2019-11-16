It's our 30th season of Friday Night Fever here at 12 News and we are celebrating Bruce Cooper's final Friday Night Fever season.

VOTE for the Hot Shot Pay of the Week! Highlights are from ALA Queen Creek, Perry Saguaro.

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

Open Division

7 Hamilton knocks off 2 Centennial 28-19

More from Open Division Round 1

3 Saguaro defeats 6 Horizon 49-3

4 Salpointe Catholic defeats 5 Pinnacle 48-10

1 Chandler defeats 8 Chaparral 56-14

6A Playoffs Round 2

6 Desert Vista defeats 3 Perry 70-63

7 Liberty defeats 15 Mountain View 45-28

5A Playoffs Round 2

1 Williams Field defeats 8 Sunrise Mountain 71-29

6 Campo Verde defeats 3 Higley 26-22

2 Notre Dame Prep defeats 7 Cienega 45-6

4A Playoffs

6 Mesquite defeats 14 Marcos De Niza 27-26

2 Cactus defeats 7 Peoria 34-7

3A Playoffs

2 ALA Queen Creek defeats 10 Sabino 51-26

3 Northwest Christian defeats 11 Yuma Catholic 37-34

1 Benjamin Franklin defeats 9 ALA Gilbert 35-28