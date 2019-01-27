SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The field for the Waste Management Phoenix Open is set and if you are attending the event or watching the event but don't have someone to root for, maybe because Tiger Woods isn't playing in the event, we might be able to help.
There are an abundance of golfers in the tournament that have Arizona ties. Most of which currently reside in Scottsdale, one of America's most well-known "golf cities."
Here are all the golfers in the tournament with Arizona ties:
Aaron Baddeley
Baddeley was born in New Hampshire, raised in Australia but now resides in Scottsdale. The American Australian turned pro in 2000 and has four PGA Tour victories to his name, most recently in 2016 at the Barbasol Championship.
He's played the Waste Management Phoenix Open every year since 2010. His best finish was T-17 in 2015.
Joel Dahmen
Joel Dahmen is a 31-year-old who turned professional in 2010. In 2011, Dahmen was diagnosed with testicular cancer but made a full recovery that same year.
Dahmen has two second-place finishes in his PGA Tour career. He currently lives in Scottsdale and this will be his first Waste Management Phoenix Open appearance.
Brandon Hagy
Brandon Hagy is 27 years old and currently lives in Scottsdale. He turned pro in 2014 and has played in one Waste Management Phoenix Open in his career, in 2017, but he missed the cut.
James Hahn
James Hahn turned professional in 2003 and has two PGA Tour victories, most recently at the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship. Hahn was born in Seoul, South Korea, attended the University of California-Berkeley and now lives in Scottsdale.
He's had three top 20 finishes at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in the last six years including a T-11 finish in 2018.
Brandon Harkins
Brandon Harkins turned pro in 2010 and played his first full PGA Tour season last year where he had three top-10 finishes. The 32-year-old grew up in California and now resides in Scottsdale.
He played in his first Waste Management Phoenix Open last season and missed the cut.
Michael Hopper
Michael Hopper isn't a PGA Tour golfer, but he's the PGA professional at Lookout Mountain Golf Club in Phoenix and he will be playing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Hopper played in the 2015 WMPO as well. He missed the cut, but he did tie Tiger Woods that year at +13.
Colt Knost
Colt Knost has nine top-10 finishes and four third place finishes in his PGA Tour career. The Dallas native now lives in Scottsdale.
Knost's best finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open was in 2016 when he tied for 24th.
Martin Laird
Martin Laird is a 36-year-old from Scotland who has three career victories on the PGA Tour and currently lives in Scottsdale.
Laird has finished in the top 10 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in three of the last four years including a T-5 in 2015. He also tied for third at the event in 2011.
Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson will get the loudest cheers of anyone at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week, of course. Mickelson played at Arizona State in college and has been very present in Arizona since. He currently owns six golf courses in the state.
Mickelson has 43 career PGA Tour victories including three at the WMPO (1996, 2005, 2013). He tied for fifth at the event last year and is coming in hot this year after finishing second in the Desert Classic in California last week.
Grayson Murray
Grayson Murray has one PGA Tour win in his young career, at the 2017 Barbasol Championship. The 25-year-old played his first full season on the Tour that year. He lives in North Carolina, but he played in college at Arizona State.
Murray tied for 36th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2017 and tied for 70th last year.
Andrew Putnam
Andrew Putnam is rare in that he's the only golfer on this list that lives in Phoenix rather than Scottsdale. Putnam is having a solid year on the PGA Tour this season already with three top 10s in six events including a second place finish at the Sony Open.
This will be Putnam's first Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm has been a top golfer on the PGA Tour ever since he turned pro in 2016, right after graduating from Arizona State.
Rahm grew up in Spain but now lives in Scottsdale. He is ranked the No. 6 golfer in the world and has two PGA Tour victories and three international victories in the last three years.
Rahm played in the Waste Management Phoenix Open for the first time in 2015 when he was still in school and finished tied for fifth place. He tied for 16th in 2017 and tied for 11th in 2018. Rahm is off to a hot start this season with a win at the Hero World Challenge, a sixth-place finish at the Desert Classic and a T-5 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open this past weekend, making him a real threat to win the WMPO this year.
Chez Reavie
Chez Reavie is another Scottsdale resident that also played in college at Arizona State. He also has one of the best names in the field.
Reavie has just one PGA Tour win to his name but came oh so close in 2018 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open when he tied for the lead after 72 holes but lost in the playoff to Gary Woodland.
Rory Sabbatini
Rory Sabbatini has been around the PGA Tour a long time. The South Africa native played in college at the University of Arizona before turning professional in 1998.
Sabbatini has six career PGA Tour wins, most recently at the 2011 Honda Classic. His best finishes at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are a pair of T-22s in 2015 and 2011.
Kevin Streelman
Kevin Streelman is another professional golfer who lives in Scottsdale. The 40-year-old turned pro in 2001 and has two Tour victories to his name, most recently the 2014 Travelers Championship.
Streelman's best finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open was a T-30 in 2015.