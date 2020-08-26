UArizona legend, Lute Olson in hospice care

Details surrounding the reasons behind Olson's recent placement on hospice have not yet been released.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Legendary University of Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson is in a fight for his life after he reportedly was placed in hospice care.

Details surrounding the reasons behind Olson's recent placement on hospice have not yet been released. However, at this time, Olson could use thoughts and prayers from Arizona residents and his fans across the world.

The North Dakota native served as the head coach for the University of Arizona’s men basketball team for 25 years, leading the Wildcats to five Final Four appearances and one NCAA championship in 1997.

He was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

The UArizona legend was admitted to Banner-University Medical Center back in 2019 after he suffered a minor stroke. The 84-year-old suffered a stroke in 2008, as well.

He made a full recovery from both of those prior incidents.

This is a developing story. We will update with new information as it becomes available.