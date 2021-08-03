ASU’s Turner Washington could follow in dad’s Olympic footsteps

Anthony Washington is a 3-time Olympian in the discus throw, and his son Turner could follow in his dad’s Olympic footsteps

TEMPE, Ariz. — Anthony Washington is a 3-time Olympian in the discus throw, and his son Turner - who competes for Arizona State University - could follow in his dad’s Olympic footsteps.

“He has so many mannerisms like his father it’s almost scary,” said ASU assistant coach Brian Bluetreich. “When I started working with him I was like, oh my God. Definitely not adopted that’s for sure.”

Turner started throwing the discus when he was about 7 or 8 and throwing with his dad after school became a tradition growing up.

Turner has always been known for his ability to throw the discus, but after transferring from the University of Arizona to ASU, it didn’t take long for him to master shot put.

During a meet in February, Turner shattered the NCAA indoor shot put record. His 71-8 ¼ throw surpassed the previous record of 71-6 ¾.

Anthony had to sit down when he received the phone call about his son.

“It was super, I was just really happy for him,” said Anthony.

After a first-place finish in the following meet, Turner now has his sights set on a national title.

“Records get broken all the time but national championships are forever,” said Turner.

His 2021 Olympic hopes remain in the distance, but in large part thanks to his dad, Turner has the skills and the mindset to represent the U.S. on the biggest stage in sports.

“There was this push that everyone wins kind of push with young kids and stuff like that,” said Anthony. But, that’s not how I operated and that’s not how I told those kids to operate because that’s not real life. Medals matter because it can be the difference between opportunities, crazy opportunities and not getting opportunities. It’s just life, right?. So, if he wants to compete at the highest level and get medals, that’s what I would like for him.”

The 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships will be held March 11 through 13.

