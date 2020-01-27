Time for a feel good story. I saw this video on social media recently and just felt the need to share it with everyone.

A local middle school student’s simple gesture that’ll make you smile.

14-year-old Bertrand Berry II, who is an 8th grader at Highland Junior High School, just finished a basketball game when he noticed a janitor beginning to clean up the stands.

Berry said to himself, “I just saw a bunch of trash in the bleachers, so I was like, I guess I can help him out real quick.”

His dad, who by the way if you haven’t connected the dots yet, is former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Bertrand Berry, caught it all on tape and posted it to social media.

Berry wrote on Facebook, ”It’s safe to say I’ve always been proud of my kids when they participate in team sports! Tonight, I couldn’t have been prouder of my son for what he did off the court! After playing in the game with his team (they won btw 😁) he asked me if he could help the school janitor clean up for the volleyball team before we left! Holding back all my emotions, I said of course. You hope you raise good kids with good hearts and today my son’s was on full display! #ProudFather”