Wind drags hot air balloon through Gilbert neighborhood

9 people were aboard but none suffer significant injuries according to Gilbert Fire and Rescue.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A runaway hot air balloon was not something 9-year-old Tatum McGahey was expecting to see.

“We were standing on that hill over there. The hot air balloon was around that area,” said Tatum McGahey. “I just expected to see a hot air balloon fill up and fly away.”

Instead taking off on Tuesday afternoon the wind got a hold of it and carried it across a vacant dirt lot into a fence.

The unidentified hot air balloon went through two backyards before it stopped. Gilbert Fire and Rescue says nine people were on board. No one suffered any significant injuries.