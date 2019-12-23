WASHINGTON D.C., DC — For the first time since 1941, an active U.S. Navy ship will bear the name USS Arizona.

The Department of Defense announced Monday that a new Virginia-class submarine to be delivered in 2025 will be given the name "USS Arizona." The nuclear submarines in the Virginia class are -- with two exceptions -- named after states, following a Navy tradition of assigning powerful ships states' names.

The previous USS Arizona was a battleship moored at Pear Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941 when the Japanese fleet attacked U.S. possessions across the Pacific. A Japanese bomb exploded in the ship's powder magazine during the attack, sending the ship to the bottom in minutes. More than 1,100 officers and crewmen were killed on the Arizona; many of their bodies remain in the ship.

The Arizona became a patriotic touchstone during the war and was made a memorial in 1962. Parts of ship, including its mast and its china, have periodically been displayed in the Arizona State Capitol.

Today is a proud day for Arizona,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday in a press release. “It’s been nearly 80 years since the attacks on Pearl Harbor, which resulted in the sinking of the USS Arizona and deaths of 1,177 of her crewmembers. This ship and the name, 'USS Arizona,' hold special meaning for our country, its history and the people of Arizona — and today, that legacy begins a new chapter. The commissioning of a new warship named Arizona honors our past—including those who have given their lives in service to our country—and our future and recognizes Arizona’s important contributions to our nation and its defense."

The Navy announced another submarine naming Monday -- the USS Oklahoma, which was also moored at Battleship Row during the Pearl Harbor attack. The Oklahoma suffered significant damage in the attack and sank between Hawaii and California, where it was being towed back for repairs.

The new Arizona will carry the hull number SSN-803 and will be one of the first of the Virginia-class submarines to carry a new missile launch system for Tomahawk cruise missiles and will also have an improved, more reliable sonar system than previous submarines in the class.