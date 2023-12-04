Court adjourns early in Lori Vallow Daybell trial, more police testify

Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo was back on the stand Wednesday for cross examination.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The court has adjourned early Wednesday at the request of the state in the famous "Doomsday mom" trial due to a death in the family of a lead prosecutor.

Police were testifying all morning -- three witnesses were called until the day was cut short. The trial will resume Thursday morning.

Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, sat in court wearing a black blazer and taking notes. She is charged with the murder of her children, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in relation to Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, 7.

Her husband Chad Daybell is also charged with the same crimes. The children's bodies were found buried in his backyard in 2020.

On Tuesday, Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo gave graphic, haunting testimony about finding the children's bodies and the excavation process to be able to lay them to rest.

Morning updates

Update 10:45 a.m.: Court adjourns for the day due to unforeseen circumstances at the request of the prosecution. Their lead prosecutor had a death in the family.

There will also be no trial on Monday, April 17.

Update 10:15 a.m.: Lt. Joseph Powell with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office was called to the stand. He detailed how he got involved in the Tammy Daybell death investigation -- Arizona police called him asking about the Jeep involved in the attempted homicide of Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Lori Vallow's niece. It was then he began uncovering the connections between Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and Alex Cox, Vallow's brother.

Prosecutors asked why police opened an investigation into Tammy Daybell's death.

"Her husband was with another lady so soon after," Powell replied, referring to Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow's marriage.

Powell worked with other police to exhume Tammy Daybell's body in December of 2019, about three months after she died. Her death was "suspicious" Powell said. "She was in good health."

The jury and audience were shown photos of Tammy Daybell's body when the casket was opened. She was wearing what appeared to be a white dress.

Vallow's defense attorney John Thomas inquires in cross examination about the shooting that occured 10 days before Tammy Daybell died. She had told police a masked person tried shooting at her with a paintball gun. He then asks Powell, "Would it surprise you to know that Lori was in Hawaii when Tammy died?"

Powell says no.

Update 9:45 a.m.:Lt. Jared Willmore with the Madison County Sheriff's Office is the second witness of the day called to the stand. He monitors jailhouse phone calls and video visits within the Madison County Jail. The prosecution plays the phone call between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell on June 9, 2020, when the children's bodies were discovered.

Daybell tells her police are searching the property. Vallow asks him what she can do. Daybell tells her to pray.

"We'll see what transpires," Daybell tells her. Vallow later says "I love you."

Update 9:00 a.m.: Hermosillo is subject to cross examination by Lori Vallow's defense attorney, John Thomas. Thomas asks Hermosillo about how many people were at the burial site, who was there and who uncovered Tylee Ryan's skull and teeth. Hermosillo replies he doesn't know, but he was there to witness it all. Thomas also asks about planks of wood found on Chad Daybell's property -- "Did you find any of these in your searches of the apartments of Lori Vallow, Alex Cox or Melani Pawlowski?"

"I wasn't looking for those things at the time," Hermosillo said.

Vallow was taking notes. She is wearing a black blazer and watching Hermosillo testify.

Rob Wood, the Madison County prosecutor, is asking Hermosillo questions on redirect. Hermosillo once again explains Vallow told police her son was with her friend Melanie Gibb in Arizona watching Frozen 2. Police followed up with her, JJ Vallow was not with her, so police got a warrant the next day.

Thomas previously inquired about the Rexburg PD not following up on every tip through their hotline while the children were missing. Wood asks about this -- "Were there psychics that called?"

Hermosillo says yes. Some of these tips were not credible, he tells Wood.

"But you followed up on every tip?" Wood asks.

Hermosillo replies, "Yes."

