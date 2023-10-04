Live updates: Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Tuesday morning begins with testimony from a Rexburg police detective.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Warning: This story contains graphic language that may be disturbing to some readers.

It's the seventh day into the murder trial of Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, after opening statements started Monday.

The prosecution's first witness of the morning is expected to be Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo.

Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft related to the deaths of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell, in eastern Idaho. Her husband Chad Daybell is also charged in the murders and will be tried separately in Ada County at a date still to be determined. Prosecutors were previously seeking the death penalty against Vallow but it was later taken off the table by a judge as a way to sanction the prosecution for late discovery disclosure.

On Monday, the prosecution called two witnesses -- Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of JJ Vallow, and Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Vallow's niece.

Update 11:15 a.m.: Hermosillo recalls getting a search warrant for Chad Daybell's property on June 9, 2020. This is when police found the bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Hermosillo describes this day. Crews were searching around a pond at the back of Daybell's property when they found uneven weeds with soil on top of uneven grass. Because this raised questions, an evidence team began digging into the soil until they reached a "black object" that looked like the crown of a head, Hermosillo said on the stand.

"There was a strong odor... A decomposing body," Hermosillo said.

The plastic was cut into in a methodical way to find a body of a small person inside, who Hermosillo later identifies as JJ Vallow.

"We were able to see what looked like brown human hair," Hermosillo said.

The jury and audience sees a photo of JJ Vallow's body, which is wrapped in black plastic and buried in a shallow, square-shaped grave.

Hermosillo says during the excavation they took Chad Daybell into custody when he was leaving his daughter's house "at a high rate of speed." Hermosillo goes back to the property, helps lift JJ Vallow's body out of its shallow grave, and into a body bag to give to the coroner.

Lori Vallow does not seem to be reacting at this point.

Update 10:00 a.m.: Hermosillo says when he obtained a search warrant for Lori Vallow's apartment, he was present for photos taken of her residence.

The jury and gallery views photos of her garage, which contained a camouflaged suit and gun silencers, along with clothing, rounds of ammo, weapons and a rifle. The end of the rifle is threaded for a silencer. Other photos included printouts of emails from Chad Daybell and books he wrote as an author. Inside a grocery bag was rope and duct tape.

Alex Cox, Vallow's brother, also had belongings in one of her spare rooms.

Rexburg PD tried to contact Vallow and Daybell, but no luck, Hermosillo says. That's when they found out -- through tips and cell phone data -- the two were living in Hawaii. Hermosillo makes the trip to Hawaii in January of 2020 to assist the police there in searching the couple's condo. There was no evidence any children had been living there, he said. Hermosillo said the children were still missing, and Vallow had not contacted the police department regarding anything about JJ Vallow or Tylee Ryan.

Vallow was then served with an order to produce her children.

Update 9:10 a.m.: Rexburg PD Detective Ray Hermosillo is on the stand. He said he began an investigation into JJ Vallow's disappearance because of the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who is the ex-husband of Lori Vallow's niece. Hermosillo went to speak to Lori Vallow and found Chad Daybell and Vallow's brother, Alex Cox. He spoke with Cox, and Cox told Hermosillo that he didn't know where Vallow was and he didn't have her phone number.

Hermosillo said, "I walked up to Alex, i asked him if Lori was home, he said she wasn't home. I asked Alex if he knew where JJ was at. At that point Alex got a blank look." Hermosillo spoke to Chad Daybell, who said he barely knew Lori Vallow. The two had been married for two weeks at this point. Neither said they knew where JJ Vallow was. Cox suggested he was with his grandmother, who reported him missing.

Daybell finally gives Hermosillo Vallow's phone number, and Rexburg PD gets a search warrant for her apartment, Hermosillo says. He said everything looked normal, but there were no clothes on the hangers.

The search later morphed to include Tylee Ryan, when her brother Colby Ryan said he hadn't heard from her "for a while."

Update 8:41 a.m.: Court is in session. Lori Vallow is wearing a pink top, glasses and her hair is wavy. She has been laughing with her attorneys this morning.

