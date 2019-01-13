A Valley woman is speaking out about becoming the victim of sex trafficking after being taken advantage of for nearly 10 years before finally escaping.

In a one-on-one interview with 12 News, she shared her story to not only raise awareness, but also to offer a message of hope for victims out there.

“I was exploited when I was 14 years old," she said. "I was unhappy with what was going on at home, and so I left and I was exploited by an older gentleman.”

This woman, who asked us not to reveal her identity, talked about one of the most painful times of her life.

“I ended up downtown and I had a guy ask me if I wanted to make money and I knew I needed money to survive," she said.

That was the beginning of a downward spiral.

“I was very naive and was unaware of what was going on,” she said.

She tells 12 News, she became the victim of sex trafficking. It was a life full of coercion and exploitation.

“It’s like selling a product,” she said.

She was getting taking advantage of physically, emotionally and mentally. Drugs and alcohol were also in the picture.

“I was trafficked from the time I was 14 until I was 23,” she said. “I just wanted for someone to care about me and I was very naive, so I just went for what they said.”

The most difficult part of her journey was when she realized she was a victim.

“I knew that there was greater out there for me,” she said.

She got connected with the right resources and went through counseling after several interactions with police.

“Now I don’t even know that girl,” she said. “I’ve been moving forward ever since.”

She has a message for anyone that’s a victim out there.

“My hope for those kids is that they find someone that they trust, that they can talk to,” she said. “You don’t always have to be a victim.”

In light of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Bethel Church of Chandler is hosting a free event called A Night of Hope tonight. It’s designed to draw attention to the issue of sex trafficking and get the public involved in helping stop this issue in our cities. Click here for more information.